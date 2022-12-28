January 3
The monthly meeting of the Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, January 3, beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting is held at the Family Restaurant in Winona and is open to the public.
January 8
Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 will be meeting on Sunday, January 8, after Donut Sunday at St. Mary's Commons. Come welcome in the new year with faith and fellowship. All ladies welcome.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
