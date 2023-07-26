August 1
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 1, at the St. Anne’s Benedictine Conference Room. Hostesses will be Corrine Zierfus and Angela Bronk.
Recurring
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
Commented
