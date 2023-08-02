August 7
The Widows Group will be getting together on August 7 at 11 a.m. at The Black Horse. All widowed persons are invited. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
