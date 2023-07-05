July 11
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, July 11, at 1:45 p.m. in the St. Anne’s Benedictine conference room. Hostesses will be Donna Friesen and Sarah Denzer.
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
