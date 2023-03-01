March 6
The Widowed Persons are meeting at Bub’s on Monday, March 6. We will be getting together at 11:30 a.m. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
March 7
The monthly meeting of the Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, March 7, beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting is held at the Family Restaurant in Winona and is open to the public.
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, March 7, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Anne’s Benedictine meeting room.
March 12
The Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 will be meeting on March 12 after the 10:30 a.m. Mass at St. Mary’s Church in the commons area. Please wear green, and come for food, faith, fun and conviviality. Any and all ladies are welcome to join us.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.