June 5
The Widows Group will be meeting at Bonnie Rae’s on June 5 at 11 a.m. for lunch. All widowed persons are invited. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
June 6
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, June 6, at 1:30 p.m. at St Anne’s Benedictine meeting room in Winona.
The monthly meeting of the Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, June 6, beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting is held at the Family Restaurant in Winona and is open to the public.
Recurring
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.