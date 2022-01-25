Feb. 7
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at the Winona Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
Feb. 13
Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 will meet on Sunday, Feb. 13, from 12-1:30 p.m. at the St. Mary's Parish Commons area and celebrating our 109th anniversary of being a CDA Court. Offering of donations for the Bethany House suggested and wear purple if you can. All women are invited for faith, food and fun.
