Dec. 24-26
Alcoholics Anonymous provides support and fellowship for those struggling with an alcohol problem. More than 2 million people worldwide have found a solution in A.A. Locally, over 25 meetings are held in Winona, Fillmore and Houston counties. Visit AAdistrict2.org for a complete listing.
During the holidays, several meetings will be held, including a noon meeting on Friday, December 24, and a 7 p.m. meeting on Saturday, December 25, at Grace Presbyterian Church, 222 East Broadway in Winona (use back entrance). On Sunday, December 26, all are welcome to an open speaker meeting at 7 p.m. to hear Joe S. share his story. This meeting is held at St. Mary’s Church, 1303 West Broadway in Winona (side door, downstairs).
Drink too much? That’s your business. Want to stop? That’s our business. Alcoholics Anonymous can help. Call 507-200-0594. All calls are confidential.
Jan. 3
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on January 3, at 11 a.m. at Winona Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information please call 507-454-2765.
