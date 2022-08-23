September 6
The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) will hold its annual School Bell Breakfast on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant in Winona. Come and meet and network with our new and older WAREA Executive Board. We welcome all newly retired teachers and invite them to join us as we explore various fun social and educational events. Spouses, family and friends are also cordially invited to attend. For any questions, call Gayle at 507-454-3305.
September 12
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, September 12, at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bub’s restaurant in Winona. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.