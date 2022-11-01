November 7
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, November 7, at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bonnie Rea’s for lunch. All widowed persons are invited.
November 14
The Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 November meeting is Monday, November 14, at the Tea House with 5:15 p.m. prayer service and light meal at 5:45 p.m. Meeting to follow. If you have any questions, please contact Regent Paula Beyer. All women are welcome for faith, food, and friendship.
November 18
The women of the Highland Prairie Lutheran WELCA will present a Norwegian Bake Sale on Friday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the lobby of Sterling Pharmacy and Rushford Clinic. The bake sale will feature lefse, strull, flat bread, sweet soup, rommegrot, sandbakkels, and more.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
