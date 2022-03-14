March 17-22
Hiawatha Valley Education District Balanced Calendar virtual meeting dates and times: Thursday, March 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Monday, March 21, 8:30-9:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Tuesday, March 22, 4-5 p.m. Check our HVED website at www.hved6013.org under “Upcoming Events/News” for Zoom links.
March 20
The Homer Church Gospel Hour will be held on Sunday, March 20, at 9 a.m. at the historic church on Old Homer Road in Homer. Our special musical witnesses will be PJ Thompson, vocals, and Nancy Edstrom Bachler, piano and vocal. Our puppets will be on hand, and Rev. Tori Hicks will deliver the message.
Please join us at 9 a.m. or tune in to the live broadcast on KAGE Radio 13.80 AM or 101.5 FM. Refreshments and fellowship follow.
Sept. 10
Save the date for the Winona Senior High School Class of 1972 50th class reunion to be held on September 10, 2022, at Whalen’s at Westfield. More information to follow.
