April 10
Due to its historical significance, the once Homer School, now Homer Town Hall, should be preserved for future generations. Please join us for a meeting in this historical building in Homer on Monday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m.
April 12
The annual meeting of the Money Creek Cemetery Association will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 7 p.m. at the Masonic Hall in Money Creek.
April 19
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, April 19, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Please bring a monetary donation for the Winona Developmental Achievement Center (DAC). For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
April 22
The Pickwick Cemetery Association will hold its annual meeting on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 3 p.m. at St. Luke's Church, 24799 Trout Street, in Winona. Social distancing is optional; no lunch will be served for safety reasons. All interested persons are welcome, and if you have any questions, call 507-452-0964.
