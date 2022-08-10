August 21
Eagle Valley Community Church Service and Annual Meeting: On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at 10 a.m., Pastor Deb Kunkel will be preaching. The service will be followed by the Eagle Valley Community Church Annual Meeting. The EV committee will provide a lunch and ask for a free will donation. The Eagle Valley Community Church is located at S2664 County Highway G, Fountain City.
August 23
Members and those interested are invited to attend Sons of Norway Winona on Tuesday, August 23. The meeting will be at Central Lutheran Church in Grace Hall at 5:30 p.m. with a light supper, followed by the speaker. Come for a treasure hunt; leave with information!
Speaker Emily Stark from the Sons of Norway Foundation will offer information on the gems which are possible through the foundation, such as scholarships and camperships. The foundation’s mission statement is based on core values which include: Building the heritage of the future, sustaining a link to Norway, committing to lifelong learning and service, demonstrating compassion for those in need, funding innovative opportunities and fostering a cohesive community of generosity.
September 12
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on September 12 at 11 a.m. at Bub’s. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
