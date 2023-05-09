May 17
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, May 17, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. This will be the last meeting for the year. Please bring a food item or a monetary donation for Winona Volunteer Services. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
