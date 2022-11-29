December 5
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, December 5, at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at The Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are invited. For more information, call 507-454-2765.
December 6
Sons of Norway Lodge 505 once more welcomes the Christmas season on Tuesday, December 6, at Central Lutheran Church. A Yuletide potluck begins at 6 p.m., followed by caroling around the Christmas tree and socializing. Festive dress is encouraged. Prospective members welcome. “God Jul!”
December 12
The Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 will be meeting Monday, December 12, at St. Stanislaus Kostka at 5:15 p.m. with an Advent service. Wear Christmas attire, and bring a wrapped white elephant exchange gift, or you can make a donation to your favorite organization. Lunch will follow and then monthly meeting. All ladies are invited to attend for faith and fellowship.
