Feb. 12
The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet Saturday, February 12, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the City Hall, 149 Mill Street, in Minnesota City. Project updates and future plans will be discussed.
Feb. 16
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, February 16, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Please bring a food item or monetary donation for the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services. For more information call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Recurring
TOPS MN 263 will meet on Wednesdays at Redeemer Lutheran Church with a 8:30 a.m. weigh-in and 9 a.m. meeting. For information, call 507-452-7711.
