May 11
The annual meeting of the Frank Hill Cemetery will be held Sunday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m.
in the Frank Hill Church two miles west of Wilson on County Road 12.
May 14
The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet Saturday, May 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Historic First Baptist Church building, 140 Mill Street in Minnesota City. The open house and future plans will be discussed.
May 18
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, May 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Spring picnic will be held. Please bring an item or monetary donation for the boys at Red Wing. Items needed are full size shampoo, deodorant, etc. — no spray cans or shavers. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
June 6
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on June 6 at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bub’s on Fourth Street in Winona. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
