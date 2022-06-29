July 7
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet on 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, at the First Baptist Church of Minnesota City. The hostess will be Sarah Denzer.
July 11
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on July 11 at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bonnie Rea’s Cafe in Rollingstone. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
The Rollingstone Luxembourg Heritage Museum’s annual picnic will be held on Monday, July 11, from 4.30-7 p.m. at Rollingstone Park Pavillion. Food, beverage and utensils provided. Donations will be accepted for museum repairs. There will be live music by Carol Jonsgaard and Rick Ahrens. Everyone is welcome. Please contact Sally Lettner at 507-452-8268 or Linda Kreidemacher at 50- 689-2330.
The museum opening dates for 2022 are July 10 from 1-4 p.m., August 6-7 from 12-4 p.m., August 8 from 2.30-5 p.m., September 11 from 1-4 p.m., and October 2 from 1-4 p.m. or anytime by appointment.
July 25
Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) will hold their annual picnic on Monday, July 25, at noon at Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Service Drive in Winona. The featured speaker will be Winona Mayor Scott Sherman. A chicken dinner will be served and membership dues paid. Please register by Monday, July 18, to Sharon at 507-452-8456 or Sue at 507-452-3512.
All retired educators, spouses and interested public are cordially welcome to attend this delicious meal with educator friends. We look forward to seeing you at this summer highlight event!
