September 4
The Widows Group will be getting together on September 4h at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bonnie Rae’s in Rollingstone. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call 507-454-2765.
September 5
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, September 5, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Anne’s Benedictine conference room. Betsy Friesen will be the hostess.
September 8
The Winona Senior High School Class of '54 will meet for their annual get-together at the Winona Family Restaurant at 1611 Service Drive in Winona on Friday, Sept. 8, at 11:30 a.m. (our 69th reunion!) Please call Ruth at 458-4799 for info.
September 11
Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 has its next meeting on Monday, September 11, starting at 5:15 p.m. with a prayer service followed by a light lunch and meeting. It will be held at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart lower level. If possible, wear red, white, and blue in recognition of the 9/11 remembrance. All ladies are invited to join us for faith, food, and fellowship. It is a special opportunity to be a Catholic Daughter.
