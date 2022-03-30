April 4
The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) Executive Board will meet on Monday, April 4, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins in Winona. Plans will be made for the SEREAM Spring conference, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Faribault Elks Lodge in Faribault, Minn. Also, educators submit a hardy thank you to Bob Bambenek, Winona County recorder, who was the featured speaker for our last membership meeting as he gave us a most interesting review of records with trends for 2021 home and land sales. Our members and guests enjoyed a long question and answer period that enriched our knowledge. If any questions, call Gayle 507-454-3305.
April 7
Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet on Thursday, April 7, at 1:30 p.m. at the Minnesota City Town Hall. Corrinne Zierfus will be the hostess.
April 11
Winona Catholic Daughters Court 191 will be having their monthly meeting at The Tea House, Monday, April 11, at 5 p.m. starting with a light lunch, 5:30 p.m. Lenten prayers followed by the meeting. The program includes Home & Community Options speaker Rhiannon. The Financial Review Committee will meet prior at 3:15 p.m. at The Tea House.
April 30
A special meeting has been called by descendants of those buried at the Homer Ridge Cemetery to re-establish the Homer Ridge Cemetery Association. The meeting will be held at the Winona American Legion on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at noon. Any questions please call 507-961-0329.
