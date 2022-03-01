Mar. 7
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Mar. 7 at 11 a.m. at The Family Restaurant. All widowed persons are welcome. For more information, please call me at 507-454-2765.
Mar. 13
Winona Catholic Daughters will meet on Sunday, March 13, at St. Mary's Commons at
12-1:30 p.m. Light lunch at noon followed by 12:30 meeting. For those that
can stay after the meeting there will be the making of St. Patrick's Day crafts.
Wear green for Leprechaun fun and please join us if you are interested in
Catholic Daughters for faith, food and fun.
