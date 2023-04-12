April 17
Winona Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #191 is having their monthly meeting at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus church basement on Monday, April 17, at 5:15 p.m. for a light meal, meeting, prayer service, fun, and socializing. Bring your own beverage, and come join us. All ladies are welcome.
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
