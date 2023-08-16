September 5
The Winona Area Retired Educators Association is delighted again to gather for our annual School Bell Breakfast on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant in Winona. We welcome all former retired staff and teaching colleagues to attend. Plus, there will be time to network with anyone interested in education. Join us for an enjoyable celebration of retirement. Please consider joining us by becoming a member. No reservations necessary. For any questions, call Gayle at 507-454-3305.
The Al-Anon Family Group meets at the St. Augustine Room of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart on Thursdays at 1 p.m. Enter off Seventh Street. Al-Anon is a 12-step fellowship for families of problem drinkers. Call Judy at 452-4445 for more information.
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
