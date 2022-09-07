September 9

Attention Class of ‘54 graduates: We are meeting at Whalens at Westfield on Friday, September 9, at 11:30 a.m. for our annual lunch get-together. Hope to see you there. Call Ruth at 458-4799 with any questions.

 

September 12

The Winona Catholic Daughters Court #191 September meeting is Monday, September 12, at the Tea House with prayer at 5:15 p.m. and a light meal at 5:45 p.m. Meeting to follow. If you have any questions, please contact Regent Paula Beyer. All women are welcome for faith, food, and friendship.

 