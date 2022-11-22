December 6
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will be meeting on Tuesday, December 6, at 1 p.m., in the conference room at Benedictine St. Anne’s.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
Monday Night Football with the Masons — Come watch Monday Night Football with the Masons! Join us every Monday night at 7 p.m. at Winona Lodge #18 (Masons AF and AM) located at 926 West Fifth Street in Winona. Chips and dip, water and soda are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages. Please RSVP to Brother Tony Stango by calling or texting 507-205-1538.
