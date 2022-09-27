September 29
Calling all retired YP members. Remember when you were just starting out in your career and belonged to the Winona Chamber Young Professionals? Memories were made and friendships were forged that last to this day. It's time to reunite. Please join us as we gather to share memories, photos, and drinks on Thursday, September 29, from 5-7 p.m. at Peter's Biergarten. For questions, please contact Jessi Darst at 507-470-2067.
October 3
The Widowed Persons’ group will meet on October 3 at 11 a.m. at Bonnie Rae’s Cafe in Rollingstone. All widows and widowers are welcome.
October 4
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City Ladies Aid Society will meet on Tuesday, October 4, at 1:30 p.m. in the conference room at Benedictine Living Community - Winona (St. Anne’s).
October 15 and 16
The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Winona Court #191 will be distributing Gummi Bears at all the Masses on the weekend of October 15 and 16. The suggested donation is $1.
October 17
Winona Court #191 of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas will meet Monday, October 17, at the Tea House, 357 Gould Street, Winona at 5:15 p.m. for rosary, light lunch with meeting to follow. Please come join our group for faith, food, and social exchanges.
