October 31
The Winona Area Retired Educators Association (WAREA) will hold their Black and Orange general membership meeting on Monday, October 31, at 8:30 a.m. at Perkins in Winona. The featured speaker is Pat Mutter, executive director of Visit Winona. Members, retired educators, spouses and friends are cordially invited to attend. For questions, call Gayle at 507-454-3305.
The association will also hold a social at Island City Brewing on Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. and its American Education Week reception is on Nov. 29 at 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Winona.
November 1
The monthly meeting of the Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will be held on Tuesday, November 1, beginning at 8 a.m. The meeting is held at the Family Restaurant in Winona and is open to the public.
The Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet at 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 1, at St Anne’s Conference Room.
November 15
Change Exchange is a monthly discussion group for adults that focuses on sustainable living topics through reading, listening, watching, and then exchanging ideas. The next meeting will be November 15; registering now (at happydancingturtle.org/classes) gives you access to the materials for November’s topic on food overconsumption.
Recurring
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at 507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
