April 9
The Minnesota City Historical Association will meet Saturday, April 9, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at the city hall, 149 Mill Street in Minnesota City. Plans for the April 30 open house at the MCHA Archives will be discussed.
April 20
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, April 20, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The speaker will be Gloria Siewert, who works with a group that makes special breast prostheses for women who have undergone mastectomies or other procedures. Please bring a monetary donation for this group. For more information call Dorothy at 474-4864.
April 23
The Pickwick Cemetery Association with hold its annual meeting Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 3 p.m. in St Luke's Church, 24799 Trout Street in Pickwick. We observe social distance and mask optional. We will present past meeting minutes, reports will be given, elections of new officers and any other business. All interested persons are urged to attend, no lunch to follow for everyone's safety. Any questions, call the secretary at 452-0964.
