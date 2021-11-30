Dec. 5
Sunday Singles will meet at the Black Horse on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 2 p.m. Please bring a while elephant gift to pass and wear your ugly Christmas sweater.
Dec. 9
Winona County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board of Supervisors will hold regular monthly board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Winona County USDA Service Center, 400 Wilson Street North in Lewiston.
Dec. 13
Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court Winona 191 will be meeting for a special Christmas Night to Remember on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St Mary’s Parish Commons located at 1303 West Broadway in Winona. Advent prayers at 5 p.m. followed by a brief CDA meeting and white elephant gift exchange. At 6 p.m. all are welcome to join us for a social including a Minnesota CDA basket raffle and Chinese raffles, dinner and brief program. Cost for dinner is $15 each must RSVP by Dec. 6 if possible 507-429-6784 or colleen@cstalums.org. At 7 p.m. the raffle winners are announced, followed by a Christmas sing-a-long. Be sure to wear festive Christmas attire! If you have ever thought about joining Catholic Daughters, please join us.
Dec. 15
Harvest House will meet Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Christmas dinner will be served. Cost is $8 due by Dec. 7 to Julie Beth; call 507-313-9337. Please bring an item or monetary donation for the Winona Community Warming Center. Items needed hygiene products, laundry soap, towels, wash cloths, hand warmers. For more information call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
