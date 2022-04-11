May 2
The Widowed Persons will be getting together on Monday, May 2 at 11 a.m. We will be meeting at Bonnie Rae’s Cafe in Rollingstone. Any widowed person is welcome. For more information, call 507-454-2765.
April 30
A special meeting has been called by descendants of those buried at the Homer Ridge Cemetery to reestablish the Homer Ridge Cemetery Association. The meeting will be held at the Winona American Legion on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at noon. Any questions, please call 507-961-0329
