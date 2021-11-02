Nov. 4
Historic Church Foundation of Minnesota City will meet on Thursday, November 4 at 12:30 p.m. Meeting will be held at the home of Sarah Denzer.
Elder Network Winona will hold in-person caregiver support groups on from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Winona Room, Suite 315, in the WKM Building located at 902 East Second Street in Winona. The current Zoom caregiver’s support group each Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. will continue as scheduled. The caregiver support groups are a safe place to discuss and share whatever is going on in your life and the lives of those you love. Please contact Barb at 507-452-0580 or via email at barbp@elder-network.org and let her know you will be attending. Attendees must be vaccinated.
Nov. 7
Sunday Singles will resume gathering on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Blackhorse. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed. For more information, please call Polly Ratz 608-687-6764.
Nov. 8
Winona Catholic DaughtersCourt #191 will be meeting at the Tea House. At 5:15 p.m. memorial prayers for deceased members will be held. At 5:30 pm the meeting will be held, as well as a collection for Skylar Kamrowski for a box to be sent overseas with the Minnesota National Guard. All ladies welcome.
Nov. 18
