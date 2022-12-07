December 12
On Monday, December 12, Winona Chautauqua Club will gather at Goodview Haven at noon for a holiday soup luncheon. The hostesses, Cindy Marek and Barb Shield, will welcome the members.
December 21
Harvest House will meet on Wednesday, December 21, at 1:30 p.m. in the basement of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka for the annual Christmas dinner. Donations this month are for the Red Wing boys’ gift bags. Please bring full-size personal care items or a monetary donation. For more information, call Dorothy at 507-474-4864.
Recurring
Come watch Monday Night Football with the Masons! Join us every Monday night at 7 p.m. at Winona Lodge 18 (Masons AF and AM) located at 926 West Fifth Street in Winona. Chips and dip, water and soda are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own snacks and beverages. Please RSVP to Brother Tony Stango by calling or texting 507-205-1538.
NAMI Winona Connections Support Group meets on Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m., at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). NAMI Connection is a weekly recovery support group for people living with mental illness in which people learn from each other's experiences, share coping strategies, and offer each other encouragement and understanding. For more information, call Judy at 507-450-0265 or Rich at 507-459-9089.
NAMI Winona Family Support Group meets on the second Wednesday of every month, 6:30-8 p.m. at the Winona VFW (208 East Third Street, Winona). For more information, contact Helen Newell at 507-459-2230 or helennewell.namiwinona@namimn.org or Chuck Kernler at507-226-3079 or ckernler@hotmail.com.
Commented
