Your local Menards home improvement store is serving as a drop site for a local food pantry through the month of March. We’re excited to participate in this wonderful opportunity while lending a helping hand to the community. Menards offers a wide variety of non-perishable food items that can be donated to the food pantries, from boxes of cereal to cans of soup that can be found in our grocery department for immediate donation.
