Two mental health therapists, Willa Olivier and Kattie Tibbs, recently joined Winona Health.
Willa Olivier (pronounced Villa Olivia), LPCC (licensed professional clinical counselor), LADC (licensed alcohol and drug counselor), provides mental health therapy for adults, adolescents, and children as young as age three.
“I enjoy working with people of all cultures. Each person comes with their own background and experience, and I want to be there to listen, understand, and guide them to be the best version of themselves,” said Olivier. Her approach to therapy includes cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), mindfulness, and motivational and acceptance-based therapy.
After graduating magna cum laude from Winona State University with a bachelor’s degree in social work, Olivier earned her master’s degree in mental health counseling form Capella University and completed training for alcohol and drug counseling at Rochester Community and Technical College in Rochester, Minn. Prior to coming to the United States in 1999, she earned a diploma in social work from the University of Orange Free State in South Africa. In addition to American English, Olivier also speaks Afrikaans and has basic conversational ability in Spanish, German, and Dutch.
She and her husband have three grown children. In her free time, she enjoys gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandkids.
For more information about Willa Olivier, LPCC, LADC, and Behavioral Health Services, visit www.winonahealth.org. To schedule an appointment, call Winona Health Behavioral Health at 507-454-2606.
Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor Kattie Tibbs will provide mental health care for people in Winona Health’s new Intensive Outpatient Program. The Intensive Outpatient Program helps fill a gap between regular clinic visits with a psychiatrist or counselor and 24-hour inpatient care.
“I believe in creating a welcoming atmosphere, getting to know each person and working toward what they want to accomplish,” said Tibbs. “My goal is to help people achieve positive change by providing a safe space to explore problems and develop the tools needed to resolve issues.”
Tibbs noted that she was drawn to the integrative nature of Winona Health in working with others in the community. “The people at Winona Health care for people, not just focusing on their diagnosis,” she said. “As Winona Health launches new ways to support people in our community who are experiencing mental health issues, I’m excited to be a part of that care.”
Born in La Crosse, Wis., and raised in southeast Kentucky, Tibbs returned to the area for college and has spent much of her life in the Winona area. She graduated from Winona State University with a master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling. She also received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Winona State. She is certified by the Minnesota Board of Behavioral Health.
Tibbs has four children. In her free time, she enjoys kid-friendly activities, swimming, exploring the outdoors, spending time in the woods, and researching fun facts.
For more information about Kattie Tibbs, LPCC, and mental health services, including the new Intensive Outpatient Program at Winona Health, visit www.winonahealth.org, or call 507-457-7731.
