Merchants 10 Days Fish Fry

Merchants Bank volunteers serve meals at the annual 10 Days of Giving food drive Fish Fry Dinner last Friday. So far, the drive has collected $52,000 in monetary donations and 520 pounds of food, for a total of 104,500 pounds with each dollar counting as two pounds. Stop by the Holiday Train on Sunday, December 11, at 3:30 p.m. to support the drive and celebrate the holidays.