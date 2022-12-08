Merchants Bank volunteers serve meals at the annual 10 Days of Giving food drive Fish Fry Dinner last Friday. So far, the drive has collected $52,000 in monetary donations and 520 pounds of food, for a total of 104,500 pounds with each dollar counting as two pounds. Stop by the Holiday Train on Sunday, December 11, at 3:30 p.m. to support the drive and celebrate the holidays.
Latest News
- DNR invites public comment on Whitewater WMA plan
- No additional CWD detected on Winona County deer farm
- Whitewater State Park’s Jan. 1 naturalist programs
- Registration open for 2023 Senior U classes at WSU
- WSU Retiree Center: Info meeting on travel opportunities
- A night to celebrate public education in Winona
- Cotter announces Triple 'A' nominees, winners
- Call for applicants: Lanesboro Arts galleries
Most Popular
Articles
- Police blotter
- Vote Monday on rules that could kick out renters over nuisances
- No hire in Winona County's second search for top exec.
- Dahl earns national Dealer of the Year nomination
- Lewiston Class of 1957 reunites
- ERT drug bust yields large stash
- Coffee Mill Ski Patrol wins national recognition
- Drazkowski, Frank Werner
- There should have been a celebration
- Police blotter
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.