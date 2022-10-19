Merrick State Park is going to have its annual Halloween fun gathering October 22, 2022, from 5-8 p.m at the Nature Center.
There will be fun games with prizes, and participants will have a chance to hike a spooky trail, dress up in a costume, eat marshmallows, roast hot dogs and decorate a pumpkin. You are guaranteed to have a great time. Rain or shine the party is for you and your family.
No reservations are necessary but a current park pass is required.
