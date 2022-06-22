On June 25 Joe Cynor will be presenting a fantastic program on “Backyard Foraging: Learning to Live Off Your Backyard.” The program will be held at the Nature Center in Merrick State Park at 7 p.m. A valid park pass is necessary to attend the free program. Foraging is an endless, wide-ranging skill that is also a frugal way to fill your pantry and fridge. Think of your favorite fruit or vegetable. There is likely a Wisconsin equivalent growing in your backyard. Start there and you will learn as much as you can. Foraging can happen nearly year-round, but most opportunities start in March and run through November.