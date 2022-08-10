Merrick State Park in Fountain City is having a Moonlight Paddle on Saturday, August 13. As the leader paddles you through the warm calm waters of the Mississippi River, one could possibly view eagles sitting on tree branches or hear sand hill cranes singing. Bring your own boat at no cost, or rent a kayak/canoe at $15 for the night; the new launch is now ADA accessible. This event starts at 7:30 p.m. Allow extra time if you will be renting a boat and/or needing a daily park pass. Please call 608-687-4936 to reserve your spot. Spaces are limited.