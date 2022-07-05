On July 9, 2022, at 7 p.m., the Friends of Merrick State Park are hosting a talk by Tom Hansen, titled “Invasive Species: Slowing Their Spread.” Tom is a trained Wisconsin Master Naturalist and a professional nature photographer from Maiden Rock, Wis. He enjoys using both his naturalist training and photography exhibits to create greater appreciation for our natural world, with hope that it will inspire tangible individual conservation efforts. The talk will be in the Nature Center and is free to the public, but a valid state park permit is required.
