The Jeff and Mariann Metz family, of Hart, has been named Winona County’s “2023 Farm Family of the Year” by the University of Minnesota.
Jeff Metz started milking a herd of 24 cows in a rented barn in June 1983. In 1985, Jeff and Mariann were married and later moved to Hart, where they still reside today. Throughout the next 10 years, Jeff and Mariann welcomed four children: Alicia, Courtney, Brittany, and Nathan.
The farming operation grew from those original 24 cows to 245 in 2020. In 2013, after three years of planning, a creamery facility was constructed to start processing the milk produced on the farm into cheese and gelato. Jeff, Mariann, and Courtney operated the creamery. Alicia managed their social media and herd records. Nathan and Brittany’s husband, Nick Agrimson, ran the dairy farm and took care of the crops.
This past January, the Metzes discontinued the creamery operation and sold the dairy herd. Currently, the farm consists of 350 acres of corn and alfalfa. Each of the Metzes’ children remains involved in agriculture in one way or another by crop farming, raising sheep, goats, and cattle, or staying involved with the local ADA board.
The Metzes are a large family. Alicia married Ben Anderson in 2019, and they have two girls, Clara and Callie. Courtney married Jordan Kalbarzyck in 2018 and welcomed a son, Wylder. Brittany wed Nick Agrimson in 2012, and they have three boys and a girl: Dominick, Dawson, Avianna, and Archer. Nathan married Shelby Boldt in 2019, and they are parents to boys, Easton and Onyx.
Metz family members have served on their church council and church committees and teach Sunday school. They have also been members of the county ADA board and have served on the county DHIA board. The Metzes have enjoyed hosting many farm tours and other special events on their farm over the years.
The families will be officially recognized in a ceremony on Thursday, August 3, at the annual Farmfest near Redwood Falls, Minn. Profiles of the 2023 honorees and information on the recognition event can be found on the University’s farm family website: extension.umn.edu/farm-families.
Honored families are chosen, one per county, by local University of Minnesota Extension committees based on their demonstrated commitment to their communities and to enhancing and supporting agriculture.
“These farm families are a major driver of Minnesota's economy and the vitality of Minnesota's rural communities,” said Bev Durgan, dean of the University of Minnesota Extension. “The University of Minnesota is proud to recognize these farm families for their contributions to agriculture and their communities.”
Along with Farmfest, University units sponsoring the recognition event include the University of Minnesota Extension, Minnesota Agricultural Experiment Station, the College of Food, Agricultural, and Natural Resource Sciences, and the College of Veterinary Medicine.
Farmfest runs August 1-3 at the Gilfillan Estate, near Redwood Falls. Event hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 in advance or $10 at the gate, and those 17 and under are admitted free. More information on Farmfest is available at www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest.
