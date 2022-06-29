Midtown Foods raises money for affordable housing

Midtown Foods and its Round-Up at the Register campaign for Habitat for Humanity raised $1,229.44. Thank you so much to local businesses like this that care for our Winona neighbors and generously invest in this community.
Pictured from left are Emma Hanson, Midtown Foods cashier; Kevin Gorman, Midtown store manager; Amanda Hedlund, executive director of Habitat for Humanity serving Winona County; and Annie Modjeski, cashier.
