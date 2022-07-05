MiEnergy Cooperative awarded $70,000 in scholarships to 70 local high school students who exemplify commitment to their local community. MiEnergy’s scholarship program reflects the core cooperative principle of commitment to community by recognizing high school seniors who demonstrate cooperative spirit through service to others. The scholarships are funded through unclaimed capital credits that would otherwise be turned over the state. A video of the award winners can be viewed on the cooperative’s website at www.MiEnergy.coop/scholarships. This year’s 2022 MiEnergy Cooperative Community Service Scholarship winners are as follows:
Cotter: Alessia Maria Velasquez Nitti, the child of Christina Uribe Nitti and Jose Uribe Mardones.
La Crescent-Hokah: Lydia Rosendahl, the child of Kevin and Paula Rosendahl.
Lewiston-Altura: Melanie Wardwell, the child of Garrett and Carlyn Wardwell; Elise Marie Sommer, the child of Chad Sommer and Sarah Sommer; Emma Marie Mueller, the child of Andrew Mueller and Carman Mueller; Matthew Schell, the child of Robert and Shelly Schell; Anna Christine Hennessy, the child of Joel and Jodi Hennessy; Katelyn Ketchum, the child of Mike and Mary Ketchum; and Anissa Neu, the child of Tim and Jenn Neu.
Rushford-Peterson: Olivia Thompson, the child of Brian and Jenny Thompson; Malachi Bunke, the child of Nikki Bunke and Andy McManimon; Brianne Papenfuss, the child of Brian and Bridget Papenfuss; and Emarie Jacobson, the child of Ryan and Leah Jacobson.
St. Charles: Carter Mathison, the child of Mike and Melissa Mathison.
Winona: Andrew Robert Wooden, the child of Edward and Kelly Wooden.
