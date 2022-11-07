MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Trust Board met on September 22 and elected to donate $6,000 to the local organizations, including $1,000 to the Foundation for Rushford-Peterson Schools, in Rushford, to help with the cost of building custom bike racks for the Bluff Land Triathlon; $1,000 to the Ridgeway Fire and Rescue to help purchase emergency medical equipment; and $1,000 to the Rushford Area Historical Society to assist with re-roofing the Southern Minnesota Depot.
Operation Round Up is funded by donations made by members of MiEnergy Cooperative who voluntarily have their electric bill round up to the next dollar. The average donation is $6 per year, and approximately 2,015 MiEnergy members participate.
The program is based on the idea that small change adds up. Currently, the program gives away approximately $12,000 each year to local organizations.
The Operation Round Up Trust Board chooses where the funds get donated and the amount of the donation based on an application process. The trust board members include Neil Broadwater, of Winona; Beth George, of Houston; Roy Kryzer, of Lewiston; Janelle Mahr, of Lime Springs; Teresa Ross, of Hokah; Shannon Schmelzer, of Cresco; Perry-O Sliwa, of Decorah; Tom Tibor, of Minnesota City; and Mike Tuohy, of Chatfield.
Donations to Operation Round Up are tax deductible. Organizations receive grants through an application process. The next application deadline is February 15. To learn more about Operation Round Up or to round up your electric bill, visit www.MiEnergy.coop, or call 1-800-432-2285.
