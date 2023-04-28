MiEnergy Cooperative’s Operation Round Up Trust Board met recently and elected to donate $7,315 to numerous local organizations, including:
• $800 to the Winona YMCA to purchase tot docks for adaptive swim lessons.
• $650 to the Houston Area Preservation Initiative in Houston, Minn., to build an accessibility ramp for the historic Nels H. Forsyth home.
• $500 to Friends of Peterson in Peterson, Minn., to help build the next phase of a European-influenced barefoot trail.
• $500 to Houston Holidazzle for children’s activities and Christmas decorations for the city park.
• $500 to Lanesboro Arts in Lanesboro for summer youth art programs.
• $500 to Rushford Area Historical Society in Rushford for electrical updates and improve restroom accessibility.
• $500 to Rushford Public Library in Rushford to help build the Susan Hart Memorial Gazebo.
• $500 to St. Charles Public Library in St. Charles to purchase VOX books (books that talk) to help enhance reading skills for use by youth to adults.
Operation Round Up is funded by donations made by members of MiEnergy Cooperative who voluntarily have their electric bill rounded up to the next dollar. The average donation is $6 per year; 2,100 MiEnergy members participate, and 100% of the funds generated are granted to local organizations.
The program is based on the idea that small change adds up. Currently, the program gives away approximately $12,000 each year to local organizations.
Donations to Operation Round Up are tax deductible. Organizations receive grants through an application process. The next application deadline is August 15. To learn more about Operation Round Up or to round up your electric bill, visit www.MiEnergy.coop or call 1-800-432-2285.
