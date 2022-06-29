Mikaela Mohr crowned Miss Winona 2022

Submitted photo

Mikaela Mohr (center) is crowned Miss Winona 2022 at the Miss Winona competition on June 18 by Miss Minnesota 2022 Rachel Evangelisto (left) and Miss America Emma Broyles (right).

June 18, 2022 Mikaela Mohr was crowned Miss Winona 2022. Mikaela was crowned by Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto (Rachel was Miss Winona 2021) and Miss America, Emma Broyles. Originally from Winona, Mikaela is a Winona State University student majoring in marketing with a double minor in professional sales and entrepreneurship. If you would like Mikaela to speak or perform at an event, please contact Terri Sim at misswinonaprogram@gmail.com.