Mikaela Mohr crowned Miss Winona 2022

June 18, 2022 Mikaela Mohr was crowned Miss Winona 2022. Mikaela was crowned by Miss Minnesota 2022, Rachel Evangelisto (Rachel was Miss Winona 2021) and Miss America, Emma Broyles. Originally from Winona, Mikaela is a Winona State University student majoring in marketing with a double minor in professional sales and entrepreneurship. If you would like Mikaela to speak or perform at an event, please contact Terri Sim at misswinonaprogram@gmail.com.