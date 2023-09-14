The Wabasha County Historical Society will be hosting an open house for local veterans and military personnel on September 23 and 24 from 1-4 p.m. at the Read’s Landing Schoolhouse Museum. In appreciation for their generous support for the museum, Wabasha VFW Post 4086 and all other local veterans will be admitted without charge, and light refreshments will be served.
Other visitors are welcome to come and participate. Donations are welcome. We are looking forward to lively conversations as we hear local stories from Wabasha County residents about their memories of growing up here. We hope you stop by to learn more about your local history. For more information, visit our website at wabashacountyhistory.org.
