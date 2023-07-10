The 2023 Ben and Adith Miller Classic, an annual event supporting local patients, will be on Monday, August 14, at Cedar Valley Golf Course, 25019 County Road 9, in Winona.
The Ben and Adith Miller Classic features an 18-hole Main Event and a nine-hole Green Monster Challenge, which are both four-person scrambles. The Classic features a free golf exhibition open to the public at 4:45 p.m.
This year’s featured pro is trick shot artist Tania Tare: www.instagram.com/taniatare63/.
18-hole Main Event
The Main Event begins with registration and lunch at 11 a.m., followed by a 12 p.m. shotgun start. Participation in the Main Event includes hole sponsorship recognition, registration for four golfers, competition prizes, refreshments on the course, a gift, the exhibition, and a group photo with the golf pro, followed by awards and dinner at Cedar Valley Restaurant.
Green Monster Challenge
The Green Monster Challenge begins at 12:30 p.m. with registration and lunch. Then, participants will head out on carts for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start on Cedar Valley’s Green Monster course. Registration includes lunch, refreshments on the course, team photo, competition prizes, and awards. Green Monster hole sponsorships are also available and include registration for four.
Registration
Registration for the 18-hole Main Event and the Green Monster Challenge is open to all.
Individuals or pairs are welcome to register for the Green Monster and will be paired with others.
Registration is open, and golfers will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the Ben and Adith Miller Classic, including individual and group registration, contact the Winona Health Foundation at 507-457-4394 or email JaNell Heim at jaheim@winonahealth.org.
More information is also available at www.winonahealth.org/foundation.
The annual golf outing began in 1990 and is a fundraiser for the Winona Health Foundation’s Ben and Adith Patient Care Fund. The Patient Care Fund was established by Benjamin Miller in 1986, in honor of his wife, Adith, as a unique community resource to help people in need pay for medical care at Winona Health.
In fiscal year 2022, tournament participants helped the Winona Health Foundation’s Ben and Adith Miller Patient Care Fund assisted 398 people with more than $547,000 in medical care.
