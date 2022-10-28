Steven L. Blue, an internationally recognized business transformation expert, media contributor, five-time author, keynote speaker, and CEO of Winona-based rail manufacturer Miller Ingenuity, was recently presented with a 2022 Speaker EXPY Award by The National Academy of Experts, Writers, and Speakers, during a ceremony at the 2022 SuccessSummit, held in Beverly Hills, Calif.
The award honors individuals from all around the world who shared their knowledge through media, writing, and speaking. Blue regularly speaks to CEOs and senior leaders about achieving their company’s innovational potential, while providing valuable insight on how to transform company cultures to maximize growth potential. These dynamic speeches have led him to receiving his second EXPY award in only three years.
“I am incredibly honored to have received my second Speaker EXPY Award from The National Academy of Experts, Writers, and Speakers,” said Blue. “This recognition puts into perspective the need for more conversations with our local and international business leaders on how to create effective and performative company cultures that will foster innovation, growth, and, most importantly, employee morale.”
As part of The Global Entrepreneurship Initiative’s Summer Symposium, Steve presented a keynote address on June 15, 2022, at Carnegie Hall in New York City and was then invited to attend the fall 2022 SuccessSummit in Beverly Hills, where he had the opportunity to network with some of the best thought leaders in the world. It was there that he was honored at a red-carpet event for his achievement in speaking.
