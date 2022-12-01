As part of Miller Ingenuity’s annual Employee Giving Campaign, nominations for charitable organizations were solicited via an all-employee survey, and two local organizations, Team Vogel vs. Cancer and American Legion Post 9 Veterans Relief Fund, were selected by employees as the beneficiaries.
During a recent campaign celebration, it was announced that employees surpassed their goal by raising and pledging $8,676, with the company matching that amount, for a total of $17,352 to be split among the two organizations.
The employee-driven campaign, now in its seventh year, has raised over $100,000 through employee cash donations, payroll deduction contributions, and the company match.
“I am very proud of our team for continuously going above and beyond in their efforts to help our community organizations,” said Steve Blue, president and CEO of Miller Ingenuity. “Their enthusiasm and dedication to our company values continues to inspire me every year. I hope that our Employee Giving Campaign will inspire other local companies and community leaders to do the same!”
